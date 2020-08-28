1/1
Katherine S. Dubuc
Katherine S. Dubuc, of Old Saybrook, passed peacefully and unexpectedly on August 22, 2020. Katherine was born in New York City to the late Edward Nicholas Smith and Katherine Elizabeth Smith. She was preceded by her loving best friend husband Paul J. Dubuc, Sr., and brother Edward John Smith. She attended Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, Queens, NY, and graduated with high honors. Katherine and her husband Paul shared 60 blissful years together as husband and wife, travelling the world, boating on the family boat "Mon Ami", spending winters in Naples, FL, spending time with family and many friends. Paul and Katherine were former members of the North Cove Yacht Club. Katherine loved to beautify the Town of Old Saybrook. She was a member of the Old Saybrook Garden Club, the Connecticut Herb Society, and was a former member on the North Cove Historic Commission. Katherine along with former First Selectman Barbara Maynard were the inspiration for the project to "light up" Old Saybrook, which involved historic lighting on Main Street, and placing flowers to beatify the area when previously it was a plain road. Katherine was a devoted mother, grandmother and cherished her many friendships. She was a generous, genuine, and kind person. She is survived by three children Paul J. Dubuc, Jr., and his wife Donna, Gerard "Jerry" Dubuc, and daughter Kathleen Phee and husband Gary; six grandchildren, Justin Phee, and his fiancée Justine, Katie Bowen and husband Garret, Lauren Phee, Rebecca and Allison Dubuc.Additionally she is survived by her cherished in-laws, brother-in-law Edward Dubuc and his wife Nancy; sisters-in-law Barbara Dubuc, Isabella Dubuc, and Laurette Ortner; and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all. Due to Covid 19 a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. John Church, Old Saybrook, CT. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guest book visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 28, 2020.
