Katherine Scalia
1927 - 2020
Katherine (Culver) Scalia, 93, of Middletown, wife of the late, Francis Scalia, died Saturday May 30, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Katherine was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Morse) Culver. Katherine is survived by two daughters, Nancy McHugh and her husband John of Sparta, TN, Marie Clark and her husband James of Westerly, RI, four grandchildren, John McHugh IV, Lisa DeMarco, Kate Siders, Stacy Clark and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Katherine enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and her hobbies of knitting and sewing. A private graveside service was held at the State Veterans Cemetery on Friday June 19th at 10a.m. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to St. Jude's Hospital. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
