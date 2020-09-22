1/1
Katherine Schimanskey
1932 - 2020
Katherine "Kay" Chesney Schimanskey beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend passed away on September 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Kay was born in Hartford on March 7, 1932 to James and Helen Chesney, a wonderful fun loving Scottish family where all were welcome. Kay was a lifelong resident of the greater Hartford area and built a strong community of friendship and service. The family will welcome friends to socially distant calling hours by car on Thursday (September 24) from 4-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (September 25) at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Guests are asked to please proceed directly to the church to attend according to CDC guidelines, wear a face covering, and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. To read the full obituary please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church)
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
