Katherine "Kay" Chesney Schimanskey beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend passed away on September 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Kay was born in Hartford on March 7, 1932 to James and Helen Chesney, a wonderful fun loving Scottish family where all were welcome. Kay was a lifelong resident of the greater Hartford area and built a strong community of friendship and service. The family will welcome friends to socially distant calling hours by car on Thursday (September 24) from 4-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (September 25) at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Guests are asked to please proceed directly to the church to attend according to CDC guidelines, wear a face covering, and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. To read the full obituary please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.