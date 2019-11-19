Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
Katherine Tarutis Obituary
Katherine Brown Tarutis, 68, of New Britain, died Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at her home. Born in New Britain, the daughter of Bertha (Domblauskas) Brown and the late Frank Brown, she was a beloved sister, aunt, teacher and friend who will be missed by many. Katherine spent many years as a special education teacher, most recently at Bloomfield High School. She had a special ability to connect with children and young adults facing adversity. Katherine loved nature and the outdoors. Her bike was her most prized possession, and she would be out riding on any fair-weather day. She was an avid gardener who grew the best tomatoes in town. Her ideal vacation was trekking the Himalayas, Andes, Alps and Colorado Rockies, but some of her most beloved hikes were the Connecticut trails. She instilled a passion for nature in her nieces and nephews, with whom she was very close. She leaves behind her mother; three sisters, Francine Guzzardi, Elizabeth Parsons and Mary Haggerty; two brothers, Dennis and Gregory Brown; nieces Erin Nock and Sarah Parsons; nephews Marc Rybczyk, Kyle Brown and Lee Fawber; and several grand nieces and nephews. A prayer service for Katherine will be held Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at 6:00 PM at the Farrell Funeral Home at 110 Franklin Sq. in New Britain. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative at 185 Main St. New Britain, CT 06051, or to the Connecticut Audubon Society at 314 Unquowa Rd. Fairfield, CT 06824. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2019
