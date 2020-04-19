|
Katherine Theresa Broadhurst died at home on April 11, 2020 in West Hartford. The daughter of Peter and Dorothy Rohwer Broadhurst, she was born in Providence, R.I. on December 16, 1964. In 1986, after graduating from Conard High School, she began working at CIGNA and was later employed at Rome McGuigan, where she worked for many years. She was a homeowner in West Hartford where she lived all her adult life. A social person by nature, she was very active in the community and had countless friends through school, her jobs and her associations with HARC and the Jewish Community Living Association. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her two sisters, Anne and Sarah Broadhurst; and her two brothers Peter and John Broadhurst. Katie adored her family, which included a brother-in-law, Richard Buckson; and two sisters-in-law, Miriam Broadhurst and Meg Broadhurst. She was also the proud aunt of one niece and four nephews. In the last years of her life she relied on wonderful caretakers who became part of her family. Katie's joy for life was contagious and her generosity of spirit was a gift to everyone she knew. Katie Broadhurst will be buried with her parents at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford in a private service. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Those who wish to, may make a donation in Katie's name to the Jewish Community Living Association. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020