Katherine Zazzaro

Katherine (Liberatore) Zazzaro, 94, of West Hartford, beloved wife of 70 years to Frank Zazzaro, passed away October 24, 2020. A beautiful soul to family and friends, Kay left this world a better place. Katherine was the daughter of James and Laurina (DiLoreto) Liberatore. She was predeceased by brothers John, Aldo, and Francis (Sonny), and sisters Loretta Chiulli, Philomena Petrella, and Concetta (Jenny) Thrall. She is survived by her daughters Laura DePalma and Mary Zazzaro, son and daughter-inlaw Joseph and Susanne Zazzaro, son John Zazzaro, granddaughter Kate and husband Brennan Lundberg, grandson John DePalma, grandson Joseph Zazzaro and wife Elaina, granddaughters Megan, Lauren, and Kara Zazzaro, Elizabeth James, and great granddaughters Elle and Kamryn Lundberg. Other very special people to Kay were her devoted niece Sylvia, her great nephew Chris who brought sweet treats and laughter every week, and her best friend for over 72 years, Jean (who she called sister) and husband Peter. Kay was a strong, devoted, and loving member of her family and famous for her home-made pies and raviolis. She loved her puzzles, reading, shopping, playing cards, morning coffee on the patio and most of all her family. She was a graduate of Buckeley High School class of 1944 and went onto work for the City of Hartford's Licenses and Inspections Department before retiring. She held many interests and passions including her time as a Girl Scout Leader and managing Kaylor's her own at-home floral and holiday arrangement business. Her humanitarian efforts included sponsoring a young girl, Susana, for 12 years, from impoverished Cuernavaca, Mexico. Kay's financial support helped her get an education and she recently graduated high school. In her last letter to Kay she wrote, "Actually you are more than a godmother, now you are a part of my family, I love you." At a future date, family will be invited to a celebration of Kay's life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant St, West Hartford, CT 06107 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. If you would like to make a donation to this worthy organization to continue Kay's legacy of giving, send donations to Sisters of St. Francis, Mission Advancement, 200 St. Francis Avenue, Tiffon, OH, 44883. To share a memory of Kay with her family, please visit www.farleysullivan.com
.