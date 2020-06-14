Born Katherlyn Elise DuBose, May 26, 1927 in Pensacola FL she passed after a long battle with dementia on May 30, 2020. Known to family and friends as "Little Sister" She was the last living of the 11 DuBose children born at 611 West Jackson St to Ever and Robert DuBose. She was a graduate of Bethune Cookman University where she met her husband of 64 years Carl C Harrison. She was a dedicated educator spending over 40 years teaching in the East Windsor, CT school system. She was a founding member of the Farmington Valley Links and an active member of the New Haven Chapter of Girl Friends Inc. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and will be remembered by her home chapter Delta Iota Omega. She loved Marthas Vineyard cherishing her time there with family every year May to October. She loved to dance with her husband. They were so very elegant together. Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother MimiKay is survived by her husband Carl C Harrison I, daughter Lisa Harrison Hall (Sterling W. Hall) her grandson Carl C Harrison II and granddaughter Marlina Duncan, and great grandson Sterling V. Wilson, and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends. A memorial service will be held for her at a later date. In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund has been established in her name. Donations can be made at the Prosperity Foundation website www.tpfct.org The Katherlyn D. and Carl C. Harrison fund. To leave a message of comfort for the Harrison family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.