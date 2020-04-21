|
Kathryn Popowycz, 94, a longtime resident of Newington and previously of Wethersfield, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born on December 1, 1925, in Ukraine; she was the wife of the late Anton Popowycz, former sexton to the First Church of Christ, Wethersfield, where Kathryn had been a member for over 60 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and vacationing with her family. Kathryn was a beloved Mother and grandmother, and was the cherished "Great Mama" of her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Peter Popowycz and his wife Sheryl of Hebron, her daughter, Ericka Miskin and her husband Walter of Newington. She was predeceased by her son and daughter in law, Walter and Eva Popowycz. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Laura Coulombe and her husband Dan of Lebanon, Lisa Curran and her husband Andrew of NY, Jessica Miskin of PA, Peter Popowycz and his wife Margo of Wethersfield, Michelle Selden of MA, Jason Selden and his wife Emily of Wethersfield, and her cherished great grandchildren, Liam and Norah Coulombe, Mia Popowycz and Ben Selden and several nieces. Graveside Services and burial will be held privately in Village Cemetery in Wethersfield. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, 250 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. The Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is assisting Kathryn's family with the arrangements. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020