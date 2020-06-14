Kathie A. Gagne
Kathie Anne (Rooke) Gagne, 50, of Manchester, beloved wife and best friend for 20 years of Christopher John Gagne, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, after a short yet valiant fight against Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Leukemia. Kathie was a loving wife, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and dear friend. She was an amazing woman and will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family and friends will fondly remember her as a loving and caring woman who always put her family first. Her Funeral Service will be private. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
