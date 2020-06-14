Kathie Anne (Rooke) Gagne, 50, of Manchester, beloved wife and best friend for 20 years of Christopher John Gagne, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, after a short yet valiant fight against Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Leukemia. Kathie was a loving wife, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and dear friend. She was an amazing woman and will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family and friends will fondly remember her as a loving and caring woman who always put her family first. Her Funeral Service will be private. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.