More Obituaries for Kathleen Fremut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Fremut

Kathleen A. Fremut Obituary
Kathleen A Fremut of Deep River, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born in Middletown, CT, the daughter of James Harris and Phyllis Larson, stepdaughter of Milton Larson. She attended Valley Regional High School and later received her associate degree from Middlesex Community College. She had a passionate love for her dogs; Bonnie, Clyde and Lulu. She enjoyed snowmobiling in Vermont with her family, shopping and sitting in the sun. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband James Ted Fremut of Deep River, son Ryan and Jill Fremut from Deep River, daughter Chelsea Fremut and fiancé David McDonald of Deep River, mother in law Catherine Fremut of Deep River and grandson Carter Fremut of Deep River. She is predeceased by her sister Kyle Harris of Hartford and parents Phyllis and Milton Larson of Deep River. Services are unavailable currently. Memorial service to follow.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020
