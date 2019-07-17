Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
Tolland, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Rygiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Rygiel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Rygiel Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" "Katie" Ann Rygiel nee Kissane, 82, of Tolland passed away after a long illness surrounded by her family. She was born at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford to the late Mary Blake and John Kissane from Ireland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Harold Rygiel and her siblings: Patrick, John, William Kissane, Mary Peirce and Margaret Hodgins. She is survived by her brother, James Kissane and her children, Mary (Bruce) Hodgins, Nancy (Tina) Rygiel, Robert (Laurie) Rygiel, Maureen Rygiel and Geraldine Rygiel; and her grandchildren, Melissa Morelli, Craig Hodgins, Andrea and Robbie Rygiel, MaryKate Beaupre, Karley-Forest Pinkerton, Kyle and Jacob Nadeau and Piper Everit as well as two great grand sons, Asher Meyers and John Wilton. As well as many supportive nieces and nephews. Kathy worked as a bookkeeper for her husband's plumbing business and was volunteered as an EMT in Tolland for several years. She was a feisty Irish lass with a sharp wit and sarcastic tongue who loved her family fiercely as well as the UCONN women's basketball team. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved and knew her. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 6 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 19th at St. Matthew's Church in Tolland. Burial will follow at South Cemetery In lieu of flowers please donate Mansfield Rehab Activity Department. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now