Kathleen "Kathy" "Katie" Ann Rygiel nee Kissane, 82, of Tolland passed away after a long illness surrounded by her family. She was born at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford to the late Mary Blake and John Kissane from Ireland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Harold Rygiel and her siblings: Patrick, John, William Kissane, Mary Peirce and Margaret Hodgins. She is survived by her brother, James Kissane and her children, Mary (Bruce) Hodgins, Nancy (Tina) Rygiel, Robert (Laurie) Rygiel, Maureen Rygiel and Geraldine Rygiel; and her grandchildren, Melissa Morelli, Craig Hodgins, Andrea and Robbie Rygiel, MaryKate Beaupre, Karley-Forest Pinkerton, Kyle and Jacob Nadeau and Piper Everit as well as two great grand sons, Asher Meyers and John Wilton. As well as many supportive nieces and nephews. Kathy worked as a bookkeeper for her husband's plumbing business and was volunteered as an EMT in Tolland for several years. She was a feisty Irish lass with a sharp wit and sarcastic tongue who loved her family fiercely as well as the UCONN women's basketball team. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved and knew her. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 6 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 19th at St. Matthew's Church in Tolland. Burial will follow at South Cemetery In lieu of flowers please donate Mansfield Rehab Activity Department. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019