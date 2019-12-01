Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Kathleen Ann Lynch Obituary
Kathleen Ann Lynch, 70, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Robert and Veronica (Simkus) Lynch, she grew up in Newington before moving to Tennessee for about 20 years. She recently returned to Connecticut to be closer to her family. Kathleen loved animals, especially horses and dogs and dedicated her life to caring for them. She leaves her siblings, Robert Lynch and his wife Kris and Deborah Goodman and her husband David, and her nieces and nephews. Kathleen will be laid to rest privately in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
