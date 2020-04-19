Home

Kathleen B. Tuskowski, 75, of Farmington, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UConn Health Center after a long illness. Born and raised in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Stanley "Slip" Borawski and Mary "Pat" (Bednarczyk) Borawski. Kathy was a longtime resident of Southington and of Farmington. She was employed for many years by the Southington Board of Education. In her younger years she especially loved to ski. She also enjoyed boating on Long Island Sound and along the Rhode Island coastline, and travelling for many years with Walter. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister, she leaves her children, David Tuskowski of Oxford, Debra Fox of Terryville; grandchildren Zachary Tuskowski and Stevilynn Fox; her sister Bunny Salbinski and husband Jack of Old Lyme; sister-in-law Sandra Borawski of Orange Park, FL; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her beloved fiancé Walter Ullram of Farmington, and his family. Kathy was pre-deceased by her husband Alan Tuskowski and her brother Stan R. Borawski. She will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. A celebration of Kathy's life will take place at a time to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut State Police Museum and Educational Foundation, P. O. Box 1945, Meriden, CT 06450-0899. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
