Kathleen "Polly" Baker, 90, of West Suffield, beloved wife of the late Robert W. Baker, Sr. for 69 years passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who supported, worked and loved Rob and her family for nearly 70 years. Born May 6, 1930 in Fort Wayne, IN daughter of the late Clarence and Mattie (Stamps) Polk, she grew up in Mississippi, moved to Lorain, OH where she graduated from high school. She and Rob lived in Tariffville for 25 years before moving to West Suffield over 40 years ago. Polly was a member of Second Baptist Church, Suffield. She was a very active outdoors woman, she enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing, hunting, skeet shooting, and flying, Polly conquered her fear of flying by taking flying lessons and she was the first in the family to fly solo as well as her adventurous fly fishing trip through Yellowstone on horseback with Rob. She and Rob loved to travel, they were fortunate enough to travel the world, and they enjoyed spending their winters in Montserrat. During her later years she enjoyed watching the wildlife outside her windows. Polly never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion. She is survived by her four children, Dale Baker and his wife Pat of Suffield, Brenda Lindeland and her husband Ken of West Suffield, Robert W. Baker, Jr. and his partner Bonnie Murphy of West Suffield, Donald Baker and his wife Bunnie of West Suffield; her grandchildren, Jake Baker and his wife Jessica, Jeff Baker and his wife Karen, Kurt Lindeland and his wife Megan, Stephanie Murphy and her husband Brendan, Kathleen Besade and her husband Brian, Elyse Gibbons and her husband Joe, Katlin Lemieux and her husband Ray; a granddaughter-in-law, Wells Lindeland and 15 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Polk and a grandson, Collin Lindeland. Special thanks to Victor Rivera who was always there to help, Sylwia and Jola, her two caregivers, and Sammy her cat who never left her side. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bridge St., Suffield for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078 or to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com