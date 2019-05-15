Kathleen "Kathy" (Flynn) Beaman, 76, of Kingston, MA (formerly of Bristol) passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. Born and raised in Hartford, Kathy is predeceased by her loving husband, Irving Beaman, and parents, Edward and Victoria Flynn. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Beaman, of New Haven, and Marianne O'Neill and her granddaughters, Emily and Erin, of Kingston, MA. A fan of country music, because as she used to say, "A song always tells a story," Kathy strived to meet each day with grace, enthusiasm and a sense of purpose. The many friends she made through her home and work life included her dear neighbors in Bristol, and the caring staff at the Bristol/Burlington Board of Health. As a talented seamstress, Kathy could easily replicate a complicated curtain without a pattern and delighted in the details of hosting gatherings for her friends and family. Her greatest joy came from her role as wife, mother and grandmother, and her family will always admire her faith and generosity. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Kathleen's brave journey, donations can be made to The , https://act.alz.org/donate. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Kathy's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019