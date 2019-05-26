Home

Kathleen Colbert Obituary
Kathleen A. Colbert, 76, of East Hartford, passed away on Friday May 24, 2019 at Manchester Manor after a long illness. She graduated from Elsworth Memorial High School in South Windsor and retired from Aetna Insurance Company after 37 years. She is survived by her brother, John Colbert of East Hartford. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
