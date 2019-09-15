Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen E. Carroll


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen E. Carroll Obituary
Kathleen Elise Carroll, 61, of Clinton, CT, passed away on September 6, 2019 at Smilow Cancer Center with family and close friends by her side. Kathy was born on May 3, 1958 to the late Edward A. Carroll and Mary-Elise O'connor Carroll. She graduated from East Hartford High School and St. Leo University. Ms. Carroll was a kinesiotherapist for the Veterans' Administration and retired in 2017 after 34 years of dedicated service. She had an inventor's mind and was very clever and handy. Kathy had a special way with animals. She was extremely dedicated to her family, friends, and her work with U.S. Veterans. She will be most remembered for her sense of humor, generosity and close friendships. She was a person you could always count on. She is survived by her sister Susan Cronin (Carroll) and husband Edward of Madison, CT; her nieces, Courtney DeBeaucourt (Richard), and Haleigh Belmont (Jack); and great-nephew Sean Edward Belmont. She also leaves behind her very dear friends, Carol, Mark, Donna, Tom, Diana and Dave. Kathy's family would like to express their gratitude to the Smilow Cancer Center and Hospice staff for their care and to her neighbor, Daveî, and handyman, Tim, for their help and friendship over many years. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 am at the Memorial Chapel of Swan Funeral Home in Clinton, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now