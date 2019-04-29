Home

Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Kathleen G. Francis

Kathleen G. Francis Obituary
Kathleen G. Francis, 92, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Francis, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hartford Hospital with her family by her side. She was born December 18, 1926 in Hartford, the daughter of the late Thomas and Maryann (Headings) McAuley. She is survived by her sons Michael and his wife Marita Francis and Charles J. Francis and his significant other Gina Millix all of Ellington, two grandchildren, the lights of her life, Caitlin and Christopher Francis; she loved them deeply, many devoted nieces and nephews from both the Francis and McAuley families, and her dear friend Rosie. She loved you all. She was predeceased by her 10 siblings. Kay spent her married life devoted to her family and working in the family business with her husband. The family would like to thank everyone at Rockville General Hospital, Woodlake, Hartford Hospital, and the VNA staff for the care and kindness shown to Kay and the family. Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Bernard's Church, Rockville with burial to follow at Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance P.O Box 71, Ellington, CT 06029. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2019
