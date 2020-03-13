Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map

Kathleen Glancy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Glancy Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" Glancy, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26 at McLean Home in Simsbury, where she had resided for the last 46 years. A time of remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at The Ahern Funeral Home in Unionville, CT, with a short prayer service at 5:00 led by her cousin, Rev. James Shanley. Donations may be made to the McLean Home, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070. Funeral mass and burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -