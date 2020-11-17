Kathleen RM Hoag, long time resident of the McLean Village and Home in Simsbury passed peacefully October 27th, 2020. Born September 1951, in Hartford CT, to George and Arlene Croteau Hoag Sr. and sister of Myles B Hoag (all predeceased).She is survived by her brother George Jr., his wife Cynthia and niece Sarah Hoag of Berlin CT. Kathleen was a member of the McLean Auxiliary where she helped tend the shop and attended meetings with the Auxiliary. She was also the librarian for the McLean Home library andpatient liaison for the McLean Home. Kathy was known for her humble and graceful demeanor and was relied upon by many friends for her insight, wisdom, andstrength. As an avid reader, she was frequently found immersed in a book, a practice we should all follow. Internment services for Kathleen will be held graveside, Saturday November 21, 2020, 10:00 AM, at the Fairview Cemetery Veterans Lot, West Hartford CT, masks and social distancing are required.



