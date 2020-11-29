1/1
Kathleen J. Goldstein
1948 - 2020
Beloved mother and grandmother, Kathleen "Kathy" (Barone) Goldstein of Lake Mary, Fla., (formerly of South Windsor, CT and Brooklyn, NY) passed away Thursday morning, Nov 26, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19 at the age of 73. Kathy was born Feb 21,1948 in Brooklyn, NY to loving and devoted parents; Katherine I. and Peter F. Barone. As an only child she was a cherished gift to her parents, and then later to her family and friends throughout her gregarious, glorious and fun-filled lifetime. She was unmatched in her kindness, beauty, loving, lightheartedness, laughter, zest, and endless energy for life. She enjoyed teaching ballroom dancing and spending quality time with her family, as well as her long list of adoring friends. She was an avid animal lover, and volunteered her time at several shelters, and was never far from her beloved poodle, "Winston." Kathy was the gracious and devoted mother to Richard W. Goldstein and Jennifer E. Goldstein, as well as loving grandmother to Nicole I. Goldstein. She also leaves her adoring and devout fiance, Richard Donofrio. She will be eternally loved by family and friends. Due to restrictions, memorial services are delayed. "We are born of love; love is our mother." - Rumi

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
