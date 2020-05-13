Kathleen J. Sullivan
Kathleen (Kitty) Sullivan, 89, of Glastonbury passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the widow of Dr. C. Patrick Sullivan, Jr. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leo T. and Margaret (Currall) O'Connor. Kathleen loved to spend time with her grandchildren and enjoyed her involvement at St. Paul's Parish with friends. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law; Claire and David Raway of Saratoga Springs, NY, Margaret and Peter Driscoll of Holliston, MA, Patricia and Christopher Dawson of Glastonbury, her grandchildren; Thomas and Julie Raway, Andrew and Liv Raway, Jeffrey Raway, Katelyn Blanchard, Lisa and Meghan Driscoll and Jake Dawson; and 5 great-grandchildren. The family of Kathleen Sullivan would like to thank The Hearth and Manchester Memorial Hospital for their compassionate and tireless care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the front lines of ones' choice. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. There are no calling hours. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
