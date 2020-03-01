Hartford Courant Obituaries
Kathleen "Kathy" Jones

Kathleen "Kathy" Jones Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" (Bull) Jones, 69, of Somers, formerly of Vernon, loving wife for 52 years of Melvin "Mel" G. Jones, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1950 in Burlington, Vermont one of eight children of the late Ralph and Carol (Lee) Bull. Kathy was raised in Vernon and had been a longtime resident. She was a lady with many talents from crafts to singing. Kathy 's greatest joy was her family. She loved and cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband Mel; she is survived by her three daughters and two sons in-law, Tammy and Tony Bedlack, Stacey Jones, and Heather and Jason Britney all of Vernon; her six grandchildren, Kathleen Bedlack and Kyle, Maranda Sobaski and Houston, Devin Crabb, Jared Crabb, Lucas Britney and Logan Britney; and two great-grandchildren, Bryce Demers and Bella Brahier. Kathy also leaves her seven siblings; Ralph Bull (Beverly), Rodney Bull (Sue), Ranger Bull (Linda), Raymond Bull (MaryAnn), Dave Bull (Charlie), Linda Ballestrini (Brian) and Doug Bull (Mary), and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. Services were held on February 18, 2020 in Vernon. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2020
