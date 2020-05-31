Kathleen "Kay" (Codere) Judd, 83, formerly of Newington, passed away peacefully at McLean Hospice Care in Simsbury, CT on May 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Waterville, Maine on May 12, 1937, the daughter of the late Cyril and Simone (Simard) Codere. She graduated Waterville High in 1955 and worked at the local bank until marrying in 1959. The true measure of a person's existence while on earth is the influence you had on your family and friends. Kay was angelic, strong, joyful and she loved unconditionally. She spent her life caring for others. Being our Mom came first. After raising her family, she became a hospice volunteer, provided companionship to seniors and volunteered at the children's hospital before retiring to FL in 1993. She and her husband spent the next 25 years between homes in Florida and Maine where they spent the summer months at their cottage and enjoyed time with family and friends. Kay's Catholic Faith was important to her life and for the last six months she was attending Mass at St. Catherine of Siena in Simsbury, CT and in the summer months at St. Francis Xavier in Maine. Kay enjoyed bowling, golf, reading, taking long walks, knitting and crocheting, coloring and she was always up for a board game. Kay is survived by her four children, Robert Judd of Reno, NV, Susan Vaskalis and her husband Robert of Pine Meadow, CT; Scott Judd of Coventry, CT; Nathan Judd of Phoenix, AZ; grandson Dylan Judd of Oscoda, MI, her brother Roger Codere of Gray, ME, her sister Ann Killeen and her husband Ed of Weston, MA, her sisters-in-law Jeanne Anne Codere of Wayne, ME and Nancy Codere of Cumberland, ME and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Warren K. Judd and her brother Cyril "Cy" Codere. Kay's family would like to thank the care partners and hospice team at McLean for the loving care they gave our mother during the past 8 months. A special thanks to Gloria Rose for being a wonderful friend. Kay found peace with the clicking sound of her knitting needles, her favorite place was on the front porch of her cottage and her joy was spending time with her family. A private burial will be held in Augusta, Maine at a later date. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Kay's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.