Kathleen (Libby) Holt, 86, of Tolland, CT passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Her beloved husband of 62 years, Amos E. Holt, predeceased her by 10 days. Kathleen was born on April 15, 1934 in Fort Fairfield, ME. Kathleen was a true military wife, having 5 children in 7 years, each born in a different state and one different country. She followed her husband everywhere as a military wife is required, often raising her children alone while her husband was on TDY's for months at a time. Kathleen was the glue that held her family together, being the pillar of support for the entire immediate and extended families. Her home was always an open door, and she was always there offering a helping hand or a sympathetic ear. You could always count on her quick wit and unconditional love. Kathleen loved; cake decorating, quilting, crocheting, cross stitching, painting and crafting. She was a wonderful cook, avid baker and loved to make each person's favorite things. Kathleen was predeceased by her son Richard Holt, and Richard's wife Janies Holt. She is survived by her son David (and Reta) Holt; daughter Karen (and John) Vontell; daughter Jeanna (and Weldon) Saunders; and daughter Terry (and Jesse) Nichols; in addition to her nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Woodlake at Tolland, and VNHSC Hospice Team for their excellent care. Calling hours will be Monday June 29th 5pm-7pm at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road in Tolland. Funeral services will be Tuesday June 30th at 11:00 am at the funeral home, immediately followed by burial in Grove Hill Cemetery Rockville. Please attend in accordance with face covering and social distancing guidelines. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 27, 2020.