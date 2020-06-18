Kathleen M. CONRAN
Kathleen Marie Conran, 56 of Warwick, RI passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her family and friends. Born in West Hartford CT, the daughter of Sheila and the late James Conran. Kathleen graduated from Conard High School in West Hartford and then moved on to receive her degree at Central Connecticut State University School of Business. Kathleen worked the last 30 years in the banking industry. She was currently working at Citizens Bank as the Consumer PMO Project Manager VP. Kathy was an avid sports fan. She was a season ticket holder to UCONN Football and Men's Basketball. Kathy also loved attending her Nephews or Niece's sports games. For over 15 years Kathy volunteered and was a mentor at the Metz Elementary School in Providence, RI. She enjoyed her many summer vacations in Cape Cod with her niece Faith. Kathleen is survived by her mother, Sheila (Robinson) Conran, her four siblings, Mary Conran Smith and her husband Jeff of Merrimack New Hampshire, Philip Conran of Avon CT, Richard Conran and his wife Mary of Peyton, CO and Elizabeth Conran of West Hartford, CT. Kathy is also survived by 3 nephews, James Smith, Shane Smith, Jacob Conran and one very special niece Faith Brown. Kathleen also leaves many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and dear friends. Many thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Women and Infants Hospital that were a huge part of her life during her difficult journey. A memorial service is being planned at a later date once quarantine is over so her immediate family are able to be part of it. Family will send notice when it will be scheduled or you may contact her sister Elizabeth at lizconran@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers we are asking you to be kind and do a random act of kindness for someone. Kathy was a very caring and giving person. It would bring her joy knowing that good is being done in her memory. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
I'm very sorry to hear about Kathleen. I worked with her on some projects at Citizens, and she was a great colleague and project manager to work with. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Neil Fidler
Coworker
