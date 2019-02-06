Kathleen M. Hughes (White), 55 of Manchester, CT passed away Friday February 1st, 2019 surrounded by her family. Kathy, is survived by her husband of 25 years, John Hughes and their beloved son Brendan Hughes. Kathy graduated from Manchester High, MCC and earned her bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University. Kathy was predeceased by her father Richard M. White and in addition to her husband and son, leaves behind her devoted mother Judy White, a sister Christina and her husband, Robert Desaulniers, twin brother Rick White Jr., sister Jill, and her husband, Tom Nanos, sister Karen and her husband, Christopher Verosky, Sister-in-law Mary and husband Rob Wright, brother-in-law Will and wife Mary Ann Hughes and sister-in-law Cindy Southern. Kathy was a treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews who brought great pride and joy to her life. Kathy also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Helen & Harry Grey Cancer Center, VITAS Home Hospice Care and Hope Health Care.A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 2:00 PM at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Rd., Vernon CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Kathy's name to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center or the . Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary