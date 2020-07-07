1/1
Kathleen M. Matteau
1959 - 2020
Kathleen Marie (Tighe) Matteau, 60, of Wethersfield, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Guy Matteau, her partner of over 20 years. Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York on August 21, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Cecilia (Gronski) Tighe. She worked for many years at the Girl Scouts of Connecticut as the Director of Risk Management and Administration. Kathleen loved traveling and shopping (especially for her grandkids), but her greatest joy was found in being with family and bringing happiness to others. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family and all those who considered her "Mom." Besides her husband Guy, Kathleen is survived by her children, Thomas Nemicas of Manchester and Christina Bennett and her husband Dan of Marlborough, three stepchildren, Tammy Fettig and her husband Dave of Farmington, Jenifer Jodoin and her husband Jim of Bristol and Deborah Schwager and her husband Chris of Winsted along with her five beloved grandchildren, Yvonne, Alexandria, Ericca, Morgan and Cooper. She also leaves four sisters, Constance and Cecilia of Florida, M. Tracey of Kentucky and Tammy of North Carolina as well as countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
