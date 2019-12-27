Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Kathleen M. Miller


1945 - 2019
Kathleen M. Miller Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" Mary (Packard) Miller, 74, died peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Kathy was born on April 22, 1945 in Hartford, CT to Paul Packard and Catherine (Gainey) Packard. After growing up in East Hartford, CT, Kathy spent most of her life in Newington, CT. Kathy was a school nurse with Newington Public Schools for 20 years, working most of her tenure at Martin Kellogg Middle School. She received her nursing degree from Hartford Community College and later attended Central Connecticut State University to complete her master's degree. Kathy was lively and active with a wide circle of friends and loved dance, theater, arts, and travel. She was known for her unique laugh and her love for Neil Diamond and chocolate. Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Henry Louis Miller, and first husband, Arthur Anthony Santilli. Kathy is survived by her son, Stephen Santilli and his wife, Patrice; daughter, Alycia Santilli and her husband, Ethan Hutchings; and three beautiful grandsons, Rocco, Luca, and Everett. Funeral Services will be held on Monday morning, December 30th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Kathy's family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org. To share a memory with the family please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 27, 2019
