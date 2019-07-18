Kathleen M. Morrow, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital early on July 15, 2019. Daughter of William and Mary Corcoran. Survived by Two brothers and a sister: Robert Corcoran, Donald Corcoran and Patricia Corcoran. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Morrow III. She is also survived by two sons: Russell W. Caudill and Scott E. Caudill, from her first marriage with the late Glen E. Caudill; and Three children from the late Thomas W. Morrow III: Thomas Morrow IV, Kimberly Meechan and Lisa Scheid. Kathy was loved and will be greatly missed by their grandchildren; and her many friends and family. Kathy was an exceptional woman with a Pioneering spirit. She was self-employed as a highly successful Real Estate Agent with Sentry Real Estate for over Thirty-Five Years; and a Sober Home Business "Walker House Of Miracles" with her late husband Thomas W. Morrow III. She was the first Agent to get a CHFA loan for her client in CT. Through their Sober Homes, they provided Thirty-Five beds in Three rooming houses and Two other houses for those serious about recovery from Alcohol and/or Drug addiction, for decades. A Wake/Viewing will be held at 10:00 A.M. – 1 P.M. on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester CT 06040. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the same above location. Her wish is to be cremated like her husband: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: The 180 Center, P.O. Box 6806, Hamden CT 06517. For further information call: Ministry (Teddy) (203) 909-9194. For online condolences please visit: www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019