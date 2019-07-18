Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Wake
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Morrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Morrow Obituary
Kathleen M. Morrow, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital early on July 15, 2019. Daughter of William and Mary Corcoran. Survived by Two brothers and a sister: Robert Corcoran, Donald Corcoran and Patricia Corcoran. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Morrow III. She is also survived by two sons: Russell W. Caudill and Scott E. Caudill, from her first marriage with the late Glen E. Caudill; and Three children from the late Thomas W. Morrow III: Thomas Morrow IV, Kimberly Meechan and Lisa Scheid. Kathy was loved and will be greatly missed by their grandchildren; and her many friends and family. Kathy was an exceptional woman with a Pioneering spirit. She was self-employed as a highly successful Real Estate Agent with Sentry Real Estate for over Thirty-Five Years; and a Sober Home Business "Walker House Of Miracles" with her late husband Thomas W. Morrow III. She was the first Agent to get a CHFA loan for her client in CT. Through their Sober Homes, they provided Thirty-Five beds in Three rooming houses and Two other houses for those serious about recovery from Alcohol and/or Drug addiction, for decades. A Wake/Viewing will be held at 10:00 A.M. – 1 P.M. on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester CT 06040. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the same above location. Her wish is to be cremated like her husband: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: The 180 Center, P.O. Box 6806, Hamden CT 06517. For further information call: Ministry (Teddy) (203) 909-9194. For online condolences please visit: www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now