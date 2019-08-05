Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick & St. Anthony Church
285 Church St
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Gorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marie Gorman


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Marie Gorman Obituary
Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Gorman, 71, of Newington and South Hadley, MA, loving Sister, Aunt, Great-Aunt and Companion, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones. Kathy was born March 7, 1948 and raised in Hartford, one of three children to the late James C. and Katherine (Jeffers) Gorman. She was a graduate of Northwest Catholic High School, Central Connecticut State University, and Southern Connecticut State University. Kathy resided in Newington since 1987, splitting her time the last few years between Newington and South Hadley. A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of several parishes of the Archdiocese of Hartford. She was a Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Connecticut for many years, retiring in 2003. Kathy loved to help others in need, her greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her loving family, a brother and sister-in-law, James and Barbara Gorman of Wethersfield; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Donald Deasy of Phoenix, AZ; her companion Karen Romano of South Hadley, MA; several, nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great nephews; as well as Karen's children. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the Gorman and Romano families, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Kathy's life will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10am in St. Patrick & St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Hartford (attendees are asked to go directly to the church). Interment will be at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to The Franciscan Center of Urban Ministry @ St. Patrick & St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Hartford, CT 06103. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now