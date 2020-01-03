Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Asylum Hill Congregational Church
814 Asylum Ave
Hartford, CT
Kathleen O'Neill Sullivan


1944 - 2019
Kathleen O'Neill Sullivan Obituary
Kathleen O'Neill Sullivan, 75, beloved widow of Jeremiah J. "Dermot" Sullivan, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Asylum Hill Congregational Church, 814 Asylum Ave, Hartford. It was with stories of Hartford students that Kathleen and Jerry found their passion for helping those in need. Kathleen always thought that being kind and helping others was important. So, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Hands of Hartford – MANNA and Neighborhood Service, 55 Bartholomew Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. Arrangements are being handled by the Ahern Funeral Homes Inc.,www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
