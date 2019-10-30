Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Kathleen Roberta Hill


1926 - 2019
Kathleen Roberta Hill Obituary
Kathleen Roberta (Berry) Hill, 93, of Bloomfield, beloved wife for 56 years of the late Herbert Hill, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. Kathleen was born in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on September 2, 1926 to the late Roberta (Williams) Watson & Lester Berry. Kathleen became a faithful member of the Plymouth Brethren Church of St. Elizabeth. She migrated to the US in 1976. Kathleen leaves behind her five remaining children, Verna (Vincent) Creary, Christine Rowe (daughter in-law), Patrick (Bonnie) Rowe, Gladston (Doris) Hill, Cloris Jones, and Garth (Hwaya) Hill; two siblings, Raldah Stevens and Phillip Benjamin; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her cherished daughter, Jennifer; two sons, Roger & Rickly; three sisters Zelda, Mabel, and Albertine; and her eldest brother, Glen. Her family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Kathleen's final resting place will be in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. Lastly, the family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the wonderful, caring staff at Hebrew Home. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
