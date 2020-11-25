Kathleen S Griffin, 56, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was the wife of John "Jack" W. Griffin, Sr. of Rocky Hill, and beloved mother of Colleen Marie Griffin of Bristol. She was born on December 3, 1963 in New Britain and grew up in Newington. She attended local schools, UConn and graduated from CCSU with a Bachelor's of Arts degree. At the time of her death, she was employed by NEIS in Cheshire as a Phone Auditor. When Kathi was enjoying her time off, she loved to be with family and friends. She had a passion for reading and creating crafts. She also enjoyed camping, bowling and relaxing under the sun with a book at the beach. She had a love for music and always quizzed everyone on who the artist was. In addition to her husband and daughter, Kathi is survived by her mother, Sally M. Smith; her sister, Karen Place and husband David; her in-laws, Robert E. Griffin, Jr., and his fiancé Elizabeth Ingarra, Jill Grzeika and husband Walter, Sharon Rosenthal and husband David, James Griffin and wife Andrea; Philip Griffin, Loretta McLeod and husband Richard and Marie Gormley and husband Kevin as well as numerous first cousins and many close friends. Kathi was predeceased by her son, John "Jack" W. Griffin, Jr.; her father, John F. Smith; her in-laws, Robert E. Griffin, Sr. and Virginia A Griffin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 am at Divine Providence Parish – St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain. She will be lovingly laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. There are no calling hours. To share a memory with her family, visit www.duksa.net