1/2
Kathleen S. Griffin
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen S Griffin, 56, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was the wife of John "Jack" W. Griffin, Sr. of Rocky Hill, and beloved mother of Colleen Marie Griffin of Bristol. She was born on December 3, 1963 in New Britain and grew up in Newington. She attended local schools, UConn and graduated from CCSU with a Bachelor's of Arts degree. At the time of her death, she was employed by NEIS in Cheshire as a Phone Auditor. When Kathi was enjoying her time off, she loved to be with family and friends. She had a passion for reading and creating crafts. She also enjoyed camping, bowling and relaxing under the sun with a book at the beach. She had a love for music and always quizzed everyone on who the artist was. In addition to her husband and daughter, Kathi is survived by her mother, Sally M. Smith; her sister, Karen Place and husband David; her in-laws, Robert E. Griffin, Jr., and his fiancé Elizabeth Ingarra, Jill Grzeika and husband Walter, Sharon Rosenthal and husband David, James Griffin and wife Andrea; Philip Griffin, Loretta McLeod and husband Richard and Marie Gormley and husband Kevin as well as numerous first cousins and many close friends. Kathi was predeceased by her son, John "Jack" W. Griffin, Jr.; her father, John F. Smith; her in-laws, Robert E. Griffin, Sr. and Virginia A Griffin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28 at 11:00 am at Divine Providence Parish – St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain. She will be lovingly laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. There are no calling hours. To share a memory with her family, visit www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Divine Providence Parish – St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Burial
St. Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Vincent Russo
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved