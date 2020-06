Kathleen Tyler, 63, daughter of Dorothy Daley and John (Jack) Tyler passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on June 20th, after a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Manchester, Kathy graduated from Manchester High School in 1975, and went on to raise her family there, as well. Kathy was a natural born caregiver, and gave selflessly to her family, friends, and those in her care. Kathy will be greatly missed by her mother, Dorothy; siblings Lyn, Mary (Gary), Kevin (Lyne) and Rhonda (Joe); beloved children Michelle (Chris) and Kevin (Anna); her precious granddaughter Nora; and many nieces and nephews, including Myah, with whom she shared a special bond. The family would like to thank the teams at the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center and Trinity Healthcare of New England Hospice for their dedicated care. A virtual memorial service will be held at a future date. For more information, please email kadowning2020@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy's memory to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, www.ctcancerfoundation.org . We love and miss you, Kathy.