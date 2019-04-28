Kathleen M. Shaw, 86, of Bayshore, NY, and Hartford, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born and raised in Jamaica, WI, where she owned her own business. She came to the USA in 2007 spending time with her children between Bayshore, NY and Hartford. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Central Islip, NY, and St. Monica's Episcopal Church in Hartford. She was an avid reader. She leaves son Vernon V. Shaw of Hartford; daughters, Elaine Stewart and her husband Everton of Bloomfield and Judith E. Henry and her husband Randolph of Bayshore, NY; grandchildren Kerry-Ann Stewart, Andre Stewart and Nicole Henry; siblings in Jamaica and Canada, Michael Myers, Huldah Brooks and Norah Myers of NJ; many nieces and nephews; and her business confidant in Jamaica Judith Campbell. Her family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10-11 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM at St. Monica's Episcopal Church, 3575 Main Street, Hartford. Rev. Tracy Johnson Russell will officiate assisted by Rev. Warren Tryon, Jr. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Daughters of the King, c/o St. Monica's Episcopal Church, Hartford, or the Altar Guild of The Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 53 Carlton Ave. Central Islip, NY, 11722. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary