Kathleen (McGuire) Smith, 70, of New Britain, widow of John W. Smith, passed away Saturday (May 25, 2019) with her daughters by her side. A lifelong New Britain resident, Kathy was a graduate of New Britain High School, and was a Paralegal for several attorneys.Surviving are three daughters, Shannon Dobratz and her husband Kyle of Southington; Kasey Fortuna and her husband Joseph of Bristol; and Kilee Smith and her husband Joe Crespo, also of Bristol; a brother, Walter McGuire and his wife Lois of Westbrook; two sisters, Marilyn Hansen of Plainville and Karen Cappa of Newington; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her best friend Jackie Recor. Kathy was predeceased by a brother, William McGuire.At Kathy's request, her funeral and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hartford Health Care Cancer Center, 201 North Mountain Road, Plainville, CT 06062. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019