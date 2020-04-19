|
Kathleen (McDermott) Staunton of Niantic, CT, formerly of West Hartford, passed away peacefully to her Heavenly Father on April 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Kathleen was born in the South End of Hartford on April 17, 1936 and graduated from Saint Augustine's School and Holy Trinity High School in Hartford. She was predeceased by her best friend and loving husband, James Staunton, her father John J. McDermott, mothers Eileen (Kelly) McDermott and Katherine (Duggan) McDermott, brother John J. McDermott and sister Elizabeth A. McDermott. Kathleen retired from Joseph Stafford and Associates Real Estate in West Hartford in 2008. Kathleen served as co-president of the St. Thomas the Apostle School Association in West Hartford and as recording secretary. She was a life member of the Irish American Home Society and a member of the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee. Kathleen was a member of the Black Point Beach Women's Club, a Communicant and a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Niantic. Kathleen's home was always open with a "Cead Mile' Failte" for family and friends, fun games for the "kiddos", a great meal, a cup of tea and a warm bed. She was always up for a laugh and her arms were always open for a loving embrace for her friends and family. Kathleen is survived by her beloved children Eileen Margenat, New York, Kathleen Staunton, Jr., West Hartford, James Staunton (Catherine), Clinton, John Staunton (Molly), Bloomfield and Brigid (Frank) White, Niantic and her adoring grandchildren, Mary Kate, Seamus and Aidan Staunton, Nora, John (Boomer), and Maeve Staunton, Victoria Margenat, Caitlin and Gavin White. Kathleen is also survived by sisters-in-law Bridget (Bride) Moran, Margaret (Bernie) Riley- Duffy, Mary Staunton, West Hartford, Maureen Staunton, Windsor, Katherine (Steve) Gorman, Killarney , Ireland, Ann (Pierre) Staunton -Rahi, Brussels, Belgium and brother-in-law Vincent (Susan) Staunton, West Hartford. A private service will be held for the immediate family. A memorial service to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020