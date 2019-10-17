Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Kathleen Vassar-King


1958 - 2019
Kathleen Vassar-King Obituary
Kathleen "Kathie" Vassar-King, 61, peacefully won her long battle with cancer on October 14th, 2019. Born October 7th, 1958 in Southington, CT to Lorraine Wright and the late Morrison Wright. Kathie was the beloved wife of 24 years to Dave; loving mother to Matthew Vassar (wife Elizabeth) and Christine Raus (husband Phil). Doting grandmother of Ethan, Eli, & Christian Vassar, Emily & baby King. Kathie is also survived by her twin Maureen, younger sister Colleen, stepchildren David, Kevin (wife Kaitlyn), Kaitlyn, and extended family Kevin, Elissa (son Jaxson). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 12 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Friday, October 18th from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
