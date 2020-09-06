1/1
Kathleen "Babe" Woolam, age 99, died peacefully in her home on September 1, 2020. She was born in Canton, Connecticut on April 20, 1921 to parents George and Margaret Repp. She was a resident of Canton for most of her life. In her early career, she worked at the State Capitol, and for many years, she was an Executive Secretary at the American Petroleum Institute in Hartford. After retirement, she was a member of the Canton Historic Commission, and she was curator of the Canton Historical Museum for 15 years. Kathleen loved nature and enjoyed painting. Her work was displayed at several exhibits in the Canton area. She was an avid traveler, and much of the inspiration for her paintings came from trips to Europe. Her last trip was to France at age 90. She loved Collinsville and often said her favorite scene to paint was the Farmington River. Kathleen is survived by her four children (and spouses): Christopher (Marion) Woolam of Albuquerque, NM; Mark Woolam of Collinsville, CT; Virginia (Robert) Baker of Deerfield, MA; and Robert Woolam of Litchfield, CT; as well as grandchildren (and spouses): Patrick (Valerie) Woolam and Kimberly Woolam; Alexandra McGreal; Bethany (Timothy) Booth and Christopher (Linet) Baker; great-grandchildren: Gloria and Grant; Samuel and Elias; and Remy as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by her three brothers: David, Paul, and John Repp and two sisters: Mary Seymour and Margaret Repp. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's honor to the Canton Historical Museum, 11 Front Street, Collinsville, CT 06019. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Kathleen's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
