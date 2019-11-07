Home

First Congregational Church
184 Cherry Brook Rd
Canton Center, CT 06019
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Canton Center
Kathleen Worley


1937 - 2019
Kathleen Worley Obituary
Kathleen C. Worley, 82, of New Hartford, CT, passed away at home on November 5, 2019. "Kathy" was born the eldest of five children to Ruth and Lloyd Carpenter on October 23, 1937 in Albany NY. In 1958, she earned her LPN nursing degree at Albany Medical Center School of Nursing. She married Philip E. Worley on March 29, 1958. She traveled with her husband while he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, and had four children within 5 years. The family settled in Canton, CT in 1963, and Kathy worked as a nurse for several physician practices and skilled nursing homes until 2016. Her life was well-lived and joyful, with many outdoor adventures/activities, pets, children, grandchildren, and special friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Philip Worley, children Robin Worley and spouse John Barnard of New York, NY, Kevin Worley of Freeport, Fl, Jeffrey Worley and spouse Karen Worley of Canton, CT, Jennifer McCormick and spouse John McCormick of New Hartford, CT, grandchildren Christine Watt, Victoria Chassin, Melissa Worley, Mallory McCormick, Sam Worley, Nathaniel Chassin, Mac McCormick, Benjamin Worley, Madison Chassin, great grandchild Lalah Watt, brother Nelson, sisters Linda and Mary Ellen, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family at a memorial service at the First Congregational Church of Canton Center on November 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: •Dog Star Rescue, PO Box 721, Canton, CT 06019 •First Congregational Church of Canton Center, 84 Cherry Brook Rd, Canton Center, CT 06020 •Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Penn Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122
Published in The Hartford Courant from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
