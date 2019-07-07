PARRICK – Kathlyn l. (Meyer) 104 of South Yarmouth, MA died Sunday May 5, 2019 at Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehab in Brewster, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul D. Parrick who died in 1957. Born in LeClaire, IA, Kathlyn was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Nellie (Foster) Meyer. Kathlyn moved to East Granby, CT in 1950 and worked for Combustion Engineering for 28 years, retiring in 1984. She was a member of the East Granby Congregational Church, serving as organist for 39 years. She also served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, director of the Children's choir, President of the Women's Fellowship and served on several other committees. A member and Worthy Matron of the Day Star Chapter of Order of Eastern Star (OES), Kathlyn also served as the organist for over 50 years. She also served as Grand Organist of Grand Chapter of OES of Connecticut. Always active in the community, Kathlyn served as President of the Turkey Hills Study Club, a member of the East Granby Historical Society, the Senior Citizens Club, and the Friendship Club. After her retirement, Kathlyn became a weekly volunteer for musical therapy at the Alzheimer's unit at McLeans in Simsbury, CT. She also organized a chorus called the "Golden Tones" that presented a variety of musical programs for the community. Kathlyn moved to South Yarmouth, MA in 2009 to live with her daughter. At age 95, she joined the Co-ed Chorus at the Yarmouth Senior Center, which she continued until her death. Kathlyn is survived by a son, Robert Parrick and his wife, Roberta; a daughter, Carolyn Bell and her husband, Jack; three grandchildren, Randall and David Parrick and Bryan Bell and his wife, Kathleen; and three great grandchildren, Coco Parrick, and Morgan and Molly Bell. She was predeceased by her father, Ferdinand; her mother, Nellie (at the age of 101); her sister, Inez Holmes; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday July 13 in the East Granby Congregational Church, 9 Rainbow Rd., East Granby, CT 06026. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the East Granby Congregational Church Music Committee, P.O. Box 350, East Granby, CT 06026 or to the . Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, MA. www.hallettfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019