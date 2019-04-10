Kathrine M. Kouloumpos-Lenares, 74, of Jensen Beach, FL, passed away on March 31, 2019. Born in Greece on April 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Kaliopi (Pouliadou) Kouloumpos. Kathy was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and the University of CT. Upon graduation from UCONN, she began her career at the Department of Children Youth Services for the State of CT for over 30 years. Kathy devoted her life to taking care of others. She retired in 1997 as Program Supervisor of Hartford and Manchester State CT Department of Children and families. She later worked for their crisis line. She is survived by her husband and her loving family. Her brother Andrew Kouloumpos of Glastonbury, her sister Athena Coroso and her husband Brian of West Hartford, and her niece Amanda and nephew Michael Coroso, whom she loved with all of her heart as though they were her own children. In addition to her family Kathy leaves many friends and co-workers behind, especially Fran McIntyre and Chris Steliga.The funeral service will be on Friday, April 12, 11:00 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours will be from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, with a Trisayion Service at 6:00 PM held at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Transplant Center (General) or Lung Transplant Research (UF) both can be mailed to UF Health Shands Transplant, c/o Stephan Moore, P.O. Box 100251, Gainesville, FL 32610. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary