Kathryn (Kay) B. Diamond, beloved daughter of the late Sylvia T. Diamond, died on June 18, 2020. She was 89 years old. Kay was born in Hartford and graduated from Bulkeley High School and the University of Hartford with an Associates' Degree in Business Administration. Kay loved interacting with people and enjoyed working at the Phoenix Insurance Company as Director of Benefits Administration and served as the second female officer of the corporation. After retiring from the Phoenix, Kay worked at GroupAmerica Insurance Company as a Personnel Consultant. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish in Wethersfield, a member of the Ladies Guild and served as a Trustee of the YMCA and a member of the Board of ConnectiCare. Kay loved the arts and was very active in the Canton Theater Group and the music field. She was a published composer of popular music but gave it up when she received a check for $19, a penny for 1900 times her song was played on the air. Kay loved to travel (especially Aruba), the UConn Huskies and gardening. She was predeceased by Janet and Fred Ward as well as several beloved aunts and uncles whom she regarded as brothers and sisters. She is survived by her half brother Nick Diamond. Kay leaves many treasured friends; Ginny Cormier, Ellie Czapa, her beloved godchild Kathy Sofrin and her husband Terry Sofrin, her traveling buddies Eileen Hollingsworth and Betty Marggraf, and her beloved dog and constant companion Ziggy. We graciously thank Natalie and Ania at South Cross Inc. for their kind and loving care during the last year of Kay's life. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Office of Radio and Television and Our Companions Animal Rescue. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.