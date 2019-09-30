Home

Kathryn Baker


1925 - 2019
Kathryn Baker Obituary
Kathryn Hultgren Baker, of Harwinton, died quietly in her sleep at 6:30 AM in her home. Born in Aberdeen, WA, on January 10, 1925, she had lived in Harwinton for 60 years. She was widely known by her nickname of "Tinker". She leaves her husband of 71 years, Gerald L. Baker; a son Charles of Maynard, MA; a daughter Anne Keesler of Concord, MA; granddaughters Virginia of Boston and Charlotte of Santa Monica, CA. She was active in volunteer activities and served six years as a member of the Governing Board at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Avon at a time at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Little Guild of Saint Francis Animal Shelter 285 Sharon-Goshen Tpke West Cornwall, CT 06796. www.phalenfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 30, 2019
