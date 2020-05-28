Kathryn Holmes
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn (Sheerin) Holmes formerly of Windsor, CT beloved wife of the late Robert R. Holmes, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 with family by her side. She died at the age of 93, after a long, heartbreaking period of physical and mental decline from Alzheimer's. Kathryn was born on January 20, 1927 in Coaldale, PA, daughter of the late Anna (Gallagher) and Daniel Sheerin. Kathryn grew up in the anthracite coal region of Pennsylvania. Upon graduation from Saint Mary High School, she moved to Washington DC where she worked for The World Bank and along with her two sisters proudly supported the USO during WWII as a volunteer at The Stage Door Canteen. Kathryn met Bob, a basketball star from Lansford, PA after the war. They started a family in Leonia, NJ and moved to Windsor in 1960. Kathryn's love and fierce protection of her family was at the core of her very existence. She was predeceased by her husband Robert after 64 years of marriage. She has been loved by two sons, Tim (Katie) Holmes of Simsbury, and Patrick (Dorothy) Holmes of Princeton, NJ; her daughter and best friend, Noreen (Robert) Giannini of Glastonbury; five grandchildren, Ryan, Lizzie, Madeline, Molly, Amelia; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Billy (Sarah) Sheerin and sisters, Helen (Bill) Rouhier, Eileen (David) Cleary. A memorial mass will be held for Kathryn at Saint Damien of Molokai Parish-St. Gabriel Church at a later date. Entombment will be private as she is laid to rest next to her husband in Mount St. Benedict Mausoleum, Bloomfield. Memorial donations in Kathryn's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury for their compassionate care and devotion to our mother.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved