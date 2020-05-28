Kathryn (Sheerin) Holmes formerly of Windsor, CT beloved wife of the late Robert R. Holmes, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 with family by her side. She died at the age of 93, after a long, heartbreaking period of physical and mental decline from Alzheimer's. Kathryn was born on January 20, 1927 in Coaldale, PA, daughter of the late Anna (Gallagher) and Daniel Sheerin. Kathryn grew up in the anthracite coal region of Pennsylvania. Upon graduation from Saint Mary High School, she moved to Washington DC where she worked for The World Bank and along with her two sisters proudly supported the USO during WWII as a volunteer at The Stage Door Canteen. Kathryn met Bob, a basketball star from Lansford, PA after the war. They started a family in Leonia, NJ and moved to Windsor in 1960. Kathryn's love and fierce protection of her family was at the core of her very existence. She was predeceased by her husband Robert after 64 years of marriage. She has been loved by two sons, Tim (Katie) Holmes of Simsbury, and Patrick (Dorothy) Holmes of Princeton, NJ; her daughter and best friend, Noreen (Robert) Giannini of Glastonbury; five grandchildren, Ryan, Lizzie, Madeline, Molly, Amelia; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Billy (Sarah) Sheerin and sisters, Helen (Bill) Rouhier, Eileen (David) Cleary. A memorial mass will be held for Kathryn at Saint Damien of Molokai Parish-St. Gabriel Church at a later date. Entombment will be private as she is laid to rest next to her husband in Mount St. Benedict Mausoleum, Bloomfield. Memorial donations in Kathryn's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury for their compassionate care and devotion to our mother.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.