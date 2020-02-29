Home

Services
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish
538 Brewer Street
East Hartford, CT
View Map

Kathryn M. McLaughlin


1922 - 2020
Kathryn M. McLaughlin Obituary
Kathryn M. "Kay" (Brennan) McLaughlin, 97, of East Hartford, loving wife of 50 years of the late Edwin McLaughlin, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Hartford on June 19, 1922, a daughter of the late Ambrose and Florence (Keough) Brennan, she had been a life-long resident of East Hartford. Kay was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph's Academy in West Hartford, Class of 1940. Kay was proud of her Irish heritage and her roots in the north end of East Hartford. A devout Catholic, she was a faithful long-time communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford. Her memory will live on with her special devoted group of morning mass and breakfast friends. Kay liked reading the bible, bird watching, and rooting on the UConn Women's basketball team. Most of all, Kay was a proud, devoted and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Kay is survived by her five children, Mary McLaughlin of Glastonbury, Monica McLaughlin of Simsbury, Joanne McLaughlin of Colchester, Geralyn "Gerry" Pierce and her husband, Denis, of East Hartford, and Peter McLaughlin of San Diego, CA. She also leaves eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two great, great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Kay's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Syed Bilgrami and her loyal friend, Anne Sullivan. Funeral service will be Monday (March 2, 2020) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford. Kay's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday morning from 10 -10:30 am at St. Christopher Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kay's name may be made to a favorite . The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 29, 2020
