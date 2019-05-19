Kathryn M. (Giana) Nelson, 78, of Unionville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Touchpoints at Farmington. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Carl E. Nelson, who predeceased her in 1993.Kathryn was born on September 30, 1940 in New Britain daughter to the late Joseph John and Margaret Emilie (Mautner) Giana. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Jednorowicz and her husband, Theodore, of West Hartford, Annmarie Lynch and her husband, John, of Wethersfield, and Kenneth Nelson, of Unionville; her grandchildren, Kristin, Jake, and Emmy Jednorowicz and Eric and Brendan Lynch; her brother, James Giana and his wife, Ronni; and many other extended family members.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville has been entrusted with care. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019