Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bailey Funeral Home, Inc.
48 Broad Street
Plainville, CT 06062
(860) 747-2295
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn M. Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn M. Nelson Obituary
Kathryn M. (Giana) Nelson, 78, of Unionville, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Touchpoints at Farmington. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Carl E. Nelson, who predeceased her in 1993.Kathryn was born on September 30, 1940 in New Britain daughter to the late Joseph John and Margaret Emilie (Mautner) Giana. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Jednorowicz and her husband, Theodore, of West Hartford, Annmarie Lynch and her husband, John, of Wethersfield, and Kenneth Nelson, of Unionville; her grandchildren, Kristin, Jake, and Emmy Jednorowicz and Eric and Brendan Lynch; her brother, James Giana and his wife, Ronni; and many other extended family members.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville has been entrusted with care. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now