Kathryn "Kate" McNulty, 60, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Raised in Clark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Brenneman) McNulty. She resided in Connecticut for the past 39 years. A loving and devoted mother, she leaves her four children: Esther Mardoc of East Hartford, CT; Gabriel Mardoc of North Hampton, MA; Nathaniel Mardoc and his wife Amber of Amston, CT; and Zachary Mardoc of Raleigh, NC. She also leaves her three siblings: Jane Lavoie and her husband Raymond of Providence, RI; Kevin McNulty and his wife Fran Schumer of Short Hills, NJ; and Ann Ferraro and her husband David of Southbury, CT; as well as many nieces and nephews. Music was Kate's passion, and it was her great joy throughout her life to share her talent and love of music with others. She was salutatorian of her class at The Hartt School, the performing arts conservatory of the University of Hartford, and later earned her Master's Degree in Music Education at Central Connecticut State. She completed additional training at the Kodaly Musical Training Institute. Kate was employed for 26 years as vocal music teacher and choral director at Philip R. Smith Elementary School, South Windsor. She was an adjunct faculty member at both Eastern Connecticut State University and the University of Connecticut and directed children's choral programs at South Congregational Church and UConn Treblemakers, among others. She was a highly sought-after mentor for student teachers as well as newly-hired music teachers. A woman of strong faith, Kate was a long-time parishioner of the Church of Christ, Congregational in Newington, where she shared her beautiful voice as both a choir member and soloist. Kate touched so many lives not only with her music, but also with her kindness, generosity and compassionate spirit. She handled her final illness with courage and grace. The family would like to thank her friends and colleagues for their unwavering support during her illness. We also wish to acknowledge the outstanding staff at St. Francis Hospital for their compassionate and diligent care of Kate. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 5th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Her funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, July 6th, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Christ, Congregational, 1075 Main Street, Newington. She will be laid to rest privately in the church memorial garden at a later date. Flowers in remembrance of Kate may be sent to the Funeral Home's address. Should you choose to make a Memorial Donation, we request they be made to her church: https://www.newingtonucc.com/donate.