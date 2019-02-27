Kathryn Fitzpatrick Mitchell, 66, of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain with her devoted husband at her side. Born in Houlton, ME to Dora Ann (Nightingale) and Charles Gillan Fitzpatrick, she lived her early life between Maine and Connecticut. Kathy met her husband Terry and the two were married for 47 years residing in his hometown of Middletown. Kathy enjoyed caring for her family, baking, quilting, fishing, vacationing and being a loving nana. While she is no longer with us, her humor and love will remain with us always. Kathy was extremely loving and proud of her two children, Jeff Mitchell and Jennifer Omicioli and her three grandchildren Dayton, Caleb and Cole. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Terrell Mitchell, as well as her siblings Claudia Klauzenberg, Julie Hogan, Dean Fitzpatrick and their families, as well as many of her nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. Calling hours will be Thursday, February 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and funeral services will be Friday, March 1st at 10:00 am, both calling hours and services with be held at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church St, Middletown, CT. Burial and bereavement banquet to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy's memory to the Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06053 where the staff provided outstanding care and love to Kathy and her family over her long illness.To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary